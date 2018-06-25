Chelsea are reportedly among the contenders to seal the transfer of Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo this summer after making an approach.

This is according to Diario Gol, who also link Ronaldo with Manchester United, Bayern Munich and even a shock potential move to Tottenham.

With Marca reporting that Eden Hazard wants out of Stamford Bridge and that his father has offered him to Real Madrid, a move for Ronaldo could make sense for Chelsea.

The Blues would urgently require a new big-name signing up front were they to lose the Belgium international, and there are few bigger names than Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar is in fine form at the moment after making a great start to the World Cup and is clearly showing no signs of being past his peak even at the age of 33.

Were Hazard and Ronaldo to swap places both clubs may feel they’ve done reasonably well with changes to their attacks this summer.

While the former United front-man remains a key man for Real, the Spanish giants could do with something of a shake-up after some disappointing La Liga form last season.

Hazard would be an ideal long-term replacement for Ronaldo, while he could easily be a fine short-term measure for Chelsea to fill that gap in their front three.

Don Balon have previously claimed Ronaldo would cost around £175m, while that Marca report stated Chelsea value Hazard at around £105m.

