Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly desperate for Real Madrid to seal a move for Portuguese winger Gelson Martins, a signing he’s requested if he’s to stay with Los Blancos.

Don Balon are stating that the Madrid superstar is threatening to leave the club, and that he has requested the signing of Martins, something that would help convince him to stay.

The news outlet are also stating that Martins would be available on a free transfer after he cancelled his contract with Sporting Lisbon, a deal that would be an absolute bargain for the Spanish giants.

Martins proved himself to be a fantastic asset for Sporting during his time with the Portuguese giants during his time there.

The 23-year-old managed to clock up a total of 27 goals and 30 assists in 140 games for the club, a great return when you consider the player was primarily used as a winger.

If Real are serious about convincing Ronaldo to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, signing Martins may be a smart move from the Spanish giants.