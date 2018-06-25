Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s response as Iran fans try to keep Real Madrid star awake ahead of crucial World Cup tie

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo came to his window to tell noisy Iran supporters to let him sleep ahead of Portugal’s game against them today.

The 33-year-old has had a superb start to the World Cup, scoring four goals in two games for Portugal to help them to a 3-3 draw with Spain and a 1-0 win over Morocco.

Portugal’s group is a tight one and Ronaldo will need to be on form again to ensure they go through with a win over Iran later this afternoon.

Unsurprisingly perhaps, Iran fans tried to do their bit to disrupt the former Manchester United man, but at least he took it well.

Here’s a clip of Ronaldo going to his window to politely ask them to be quiet so he can sleep…

