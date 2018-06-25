Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo came to his window to tell noisy Iran supporters to let him sleep ahead of Portugal’s game against them today.

The 33-year-old has had a superb start to the World Cup, scoring four goals in two games for Portugal to help them to a 3-3 draw with Spain and a 1-0 win over Morocco.

Portugal’s group is a tight one and Ronaldo will need to be on form again to ensure they go through with a win over Iran later this afternoon.

Unsurprisingly perhaps, Iran fans tried to do their bit to disrupt the former Manchester United man, but at least he took it well.

Here’s a clip of Ronaldo going to his window to politely ask them to be quiet so he can sleep…