Great news for Barcelona: Top target green lights transfer, plus PSG ace waits for swoop

Barcelona secured a domestic double last season in a successful first campaign for Ernesto Valverde, and he could reportedly be welcoming new arrivals this summer to bolster his squad further.

Club icon Andres Iniesta bid farewell to the club at the end of last season, while midfield stalwarts such as Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic aren’t getting any younger.

In turn, it would seem like a sensible decision for the Catalan giants to strengthen their midfield where possible sooner rather than later, and it’s claimed that two targets in particular are awaiting developments.

According to Sport, Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong has given his approval of a move to the Nou Camp, and is simply now waiting for Barcelona to reach an agreement with the Dutch giants to either sign him immediately or next year.

The 21-year-old impressed last season, registering nine assists and a goal in 26 appearances for the club, albeit his campaign ended prematurely after he sustained an injury in early March.

With the technical quality, creativity and solidity in midfield to potentially fit in perfectly at Barcelona, the talented youngster could be an important addition to the squad. Not only to add immediate competition, but also to lay the long-term foundations down too.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that Valverde is said to be keen on the signing, as per Sport, and so he’ll be hoping for positive developments between now and the start of the new season.

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo claim that Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot is delaying his renewal talks with the Ligue 1 champions as he’s said to be holding out for a move from Barcelona.

Juventus are touted as potential competition, and so Barcelona would perhaps be well advised to move quickly if they wish to snap up the French international this summer.

Rabiot, 23, also ticks plenty of the same boxes as De Jong with his silky style of play, coupled with four Ligue 1 titles and countless other domestic honours in a successful stint with PSG.

Whether he can be prised away and if Barca would choose him over De Jong if a choice had to be made, remains to be seen. However, what these reports do tell us is that Barcelona are perhaps prioritising midfield reinforcements.