Fans have taken to Twitter to hammer David De Gea for his shocking start to the World Cup with national side Spain.

The Red Devils shot-stopper, who is regarded as one of the best in the world in his position, has only managed to save on shot on target so far this tournament, a record that can be better by almost every other ‘keeper at the tournament.

The Spaniard made a horrendous error in Spain’s 3-3 draw with Portugal to allow Cristiano Ronaldo to score, and with him not making a memorable impression for Fernando Hierro’s side in their other game, fans have seemed to turn on the ‘keeper.

Here are a few tweets from fans slating the Spanish international for his below par start to this World Cup with Spain, something we’re sure De Gea himself definitely won’t be best pleased with.

De gea has been awful in Russia. Any shot on target is a goal… TF!!! ???? — Dangote (@AlhajiSinzu) June 25, 2018

De Gea‘ awful wc campaign keep on going. — Anupam Kar (@anupamkar_08) June 25, 2018

De Gea is awful so far in this world cup though he made one error that leaded to goal — Ibrahim A Kolere (@kolere62) June 25, 2018

De Gea having an awful tournament #WorldCup — Josh Senior (@JoshSenior90) June 25, 2018

David De Gea still hasn't made a save at this World Cup. Straight through his legs. Awful from Ramos and Iniesta. #WorldCup — James McCrory (@Jamezmcc) June 25, 2018