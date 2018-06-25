‘Hit the gym pal’ – Man Utd fans troll ace over weight after making World Cup comment

Man Utd left-back Luke Shaw is currently enjoying his break over the summer ahead of returning for pre-season, but some fans aren’t impressed with what they’ve been seeing.

The 22-year-old was limited to just 19 appearances last season, as he struggled to establish himself as Jose Mourinho’s first-choice left-back.

SEE MORE: Manchester United express interest in signing Real Madrid star with £264million release clause

The Portuguese tactician often went with stalwart Ashley Young instead in an unnatural position for him, and to his credit, he did perform well there.

That would have been a frustration for Shaw though he hasn’t been able to prove his worth since joining Man Utd from Southampton in 2014, with injuries and fitness issues hindering him.

After images emerged of him on holiday this week, some United fans aren’t impressed with the condition in which Shaw is in and have used it as ammunition while responding to an innocent comment he’s made in response to teammate Ashley Young on Twitter.

Ultimately, it is uncalled for as Shaw will undoubtedly be working very hard over pre-season to get into shape and to try and convince Mourinho to give him more opportunities next season.

As noted by the club’s official site, they have signed full-back Diogo Dalot this summer which could complicate matters for Shaw given it’s possibly additional competition for places, and so he’ll have to work hard in the coming months ahead of the new campaign to push his way to the front of the queue.

For now though, the images of him on holiday haven’t gone down well and as seen in the tweets below, Shaw’s been slammed for his weight by some supporters, although it is worth noting that others were critical of their fellow Man Utd fans for being so insulting.

Hit the gym pal ? — French Toast (@Mour1nhodd) June 25, 2018

What’s that? Your dominos delivery? — Big Col (@JoeHiggins3) June 25, 2018

Must be that Chinese you ordered — #GlazersOut (@Nevilleista) June 25, 2018

Are you eating Big Mac now? — James (@JamesRa91410141) June 25, 2018

The lads waiting to catch you pic.twitter.com/cNccyX2f6A — Shane Gaffney (@gaffo13) June 25, 2018

Lay off the pies mate, you’re robbin a living — Ayaz_K (@AK__90) June 25, 2018

What? The Indian you ordered — Bailey ~ ??????? (@FutbolBailey) June 25, 2018