Liverpool can reportedly seal the transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio following reports of a bid for the Spain international.

This would be a stunning deal for the Reds if they could pull it off, with Asensio widely regarded for some time now as one of the biggest young talents in the game.

MORE: £53m star to inherit number of Liverpool icon

Mundo Deportivo recently reported that Liverpool had made something of a shock bid for the 22-year-old worth as much as £158million.

This would smash their current transfer record (£75m for Virgil van Dijk, according to BBC Sport) by a long way, but it could be that they could land him for less than that.

The latest from Don Balon is that Real Madrid are ready to sell Asensio to Liverpool for £132m – a price the Merseyside giants are said to be happy to pay – as they look to raise funds to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.

The arrival of the Brazil international could also mean less room for Asensio in the starting XI, so a move could be a wise decision for him were that to happen.

However, this current Don Balon report suggests the player is not currently keen on leaving the Bernabeu, though he could change his mind at a later date.