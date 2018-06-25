£100m-rated Liverpool target prefers Manchester United transfer

A move to Liverpool doesn’t appeal to Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale amid ongoing doubts over his future in this summer’s transfer window, according to reports.

The Wales international has not been an automatic starter for Madrid for some time now and hinted in an interview with BT Sport after last season’s Champions League final that he’d have to consider his future after being disappointed in his lack of regular playing time.

The Daily Mirror have reported Bale would likely cost around £100million, but it seems Manchester United could have a big edge in any potential battle for his signature.

Although Don Balon report that Liverpool could be keen to take the 28-year-old in any deal involving Mohamed Salah moving to Real Madrid, the Spanish outlet state that a switch to Anfield would not be to his liking as he prefers United, or even a return to his old side Tottenham, though that seems less realistic.

Bale shone in his first spell at Spurs and it could be that a return to any Premier League side would be the best thing for his career at this point, though for some reason he wouldn’t be keen on Liverpool.

This is puzzling given the exciting, attack-minded side Jurgen Klopp has put together in recent times, in which Bale seems like a perfectly natural fit.

Another recent Don Balon report states Bale looked likely to be sold by new Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui after angering him with his demands.