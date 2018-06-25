Manchester United express interest in signing Real Madrid star with £264million release clause

Manchester United reportedly want to seal the transfer of Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic this summer but face a fight for his signature.

The Croatia international may not have been a regular for Los Blancos’ first-team in recent times, but that doesn’t mean they’re prepared to let him go too easily this summer.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who also state United have expressed an interest but could face competition for Kovacic’s signature as the likes of Manchester City, Juventus and Roma are also keen on him.

The report adds that Kovacic has a hefty £264million release clause at the Bernabeu, so Real would be in a strong position to set a high asking price for the 24-year-old.

Having first caught the eye at Inter Milan, Kovacic arrived in the Spanish capital as an exciting prospect a few years ago, but has struggled to live up to expectations.

Still, United could do with a midfielder of his type after Michael Carrick’s retirement and with Marouane Fellaini nearing the end of his contract.

It remains to be seen, however, if he’d be a priority as numerous other big names have also been linked as options in that area for United, with the Independent claiming Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is a priority.