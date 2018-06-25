‘Leader’ – Manchester United fans absolutely love this superb World Cup photo

Manchester United fans are falling in love with Romelu Lukaku all over again as he stars for Belgium at this summer’s World Cup.

The 25-year-old is having a great tournament so far, scoring four goals in his first two games and looking like having the potential to go far in this tournament with a generally excellent Belgian side.

United fans have certainly been impressed with his performances even if he had something of a hit-and-miss first campaign at Old Trafford, but it’s not just his goals that are winning people over right now.

United’s official Twitter account posted a superb photo of Lukaku showing great leadership as he rallied his troops in the win over Tunisia.

The former Everton man can be seen taking a leading role as he gathers his players around and bellows instructions or inspirational words of wisdom at them.

And to think some people question this guy’s character…well United fans are loving his development into a real leader on the pitch!

In a United side desperate for a leader, I'd chuck the armband Lukaku's way next season. Showing great leadership signs in this Belgium side full of talent and not afraid to tell teammates to pull their finger out when needed. #mufc — James (@SirAFStand_MUFC) June 24, 2018

Amazing that lukaku is one of the youngest in this team but is Belgium's leader . pic.twitter.com/yJbEFp9AaH — KWELI (@JoseEsqueSZN) June 24, 2018

A leader, a motivator, a winner,a red devil, a hit hitman, a poacher, Romelu Lukaku. ???????? https://t.co/godMMAqRad — Man's Only Cute Online (@ThatDick_Teekay) June 24, 2018