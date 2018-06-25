Manchester United a step closer to stunning swap deal transfer after receiving green light from player

Manchester United have reportedly moved a step closer to sealing a stunning transfer deal that would see Paul Pogba and Gareth Bale swap places.

The Red Devils have been repeatedly linked with Bale since he seemed to put his Real Madrid future in doubt in an interview with BT Sport immediately after the Champions League final.

A recent Don Balon report also cast further doubt over the Wales international’s future as it claimed he’d spoken with new manager Julen Lopetegui and angered him with his demands and talk of offers from elsewhere, with the manager prepared to let him go as a result.

"I need to be playing week-in-week-out…that hasn't happened this season." 👀👀👀 Gareth Bale speaks to @DesKellyBTS about his Real Madrid future… pic.twitter.com/cbcDC6Otvh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 26, 2018

The latest from Don Balon is that United could offer Pogba to Real Madrid to get this deal through, and that the Frenchman is happy to accept a switch to the Bernabeu.

With Bale previously reported as looking like being on his way out, Pogba’s desire to leave Old Trafford surely makes this deal that bit easier to push through this summer.

Don Balon add that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is a long-time admirer of the 25-year-old, so this could be a deal that benefits everyone involved.

Bale could do with leaving Real to play more often at a club like United, while Pogba would likely improve in a more attack-minded team away from Jose Mourinho.