Just hours after Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba conceded that he had minor problems with Jose Mourinho last season, he’s been linked with a potential exit.

After an inconsistent campaign in which he wasn’t always able to showcase his full ability, Sky Sports note how the Frenchman revealed that he had experienced ‘small issues’ with his Man Utd boss after being dropped from the starting line-up at one stage.

SEE MORE: ‘Hit the gym pal’ – Man Utd fans troll ace over weight after making World Cup comment

The 25-year-old still managed to score six goals and provide 12 assists in 37 appearances in all competitions, but given his crucial role at Old Trafford, he didn’t always deliver regularly which raised question marks and led to plenty of scrutiny.

With that in mind, The Sun have now reported that Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to offer Marco Verratti and money to land Pogba this summer, albeit it is specifically noted that there is no suggestion as of yet that the Red Devils are even open to the idea of parting company with Pogba.

In turn, it remains to be seen if that’s an avenue that United would be willing to explore, although given that the two players in question have very different games and strengths, it would be a major change in the midfield for next season if such a deal did go through.

Verratti has established himself as one of the top midfielders in Europe with his technical quality, vision and passing range from his preferred deep-lying midfield role, while Pogba has excelled in a more advanced position with defensive coverage behind him.

As noted by Sky Sports, Man Utd have already confirmed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Fred this summer to bolster that area of the squad. Whether that’s with a view of helping unlock Pogba’s full potential moving forward remains to be seen, with this reported Verratti offer now said to be on the table to potentially give them a chance to change tact, as per the Sun.