Man Utd ‘open talks over £70m transfer on special instruction from Jose Mourinho’

Manchester United have reportedly begun negotiations to seal the transfer of Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos for £70million.

Jose Mourinho is a huge fan of the Germany international, who has shone at the World Cup so far with a stunning late goal to give his country a win over Sweden.

Kroos has long been one of the best midfield players in the world and now seems to be a priority for United in that problem position.

With Michael Carrick retiring, Marouane Fellaini close to an exit and Paul Pogba off form, a number of names have been linked with the Red Devils in recent times.

However, moves for Lazio starlet Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and PSG’s Marco Verratti have seemingly stalled, so Kroos may now be a priority instead.

According to Don Balon, Mourinho has instructed United to launch a bid to work on a transfer, for what could be a dream signing for the club to strengthen in the middle of the park.

The Premier League giants have already brought in Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk in what looks a solid deal at £52m, but the club should still have plenty to spend and £70m for a player of Kroos’ calibre looks a potential bargain.

The 28-year-old has won a host of honours in his career so far and his playing style and experience makes him a perfect fit for United’s needs right now.

MORE: Premier League done deals