Barcelona star concerned team-mate is tempted to accept big Manchester United transfer offer

Manchester United are reportedly worrying Barcelona striker Luis Suarez with their interest in sealing the transfer of Ivan Rakitic.

According to Don Balon, Suarez has become aware of Rakitic possibly leaving Barca as he’s tempted by likely being a more important player at United.

With Michael Carrick retiring and Marouane Fellaini nearing the end of his contract, it seems pretty clear United could do with another signing in central midfield this summer, even with Fred already being poached from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Don Balon have also linked United with Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, while the Independent report that Lazio starlet Sergej Milinkovic-Savic remains a top target for the Red Devils.

Rakitic, however, would be another fine option and it does seem there’s scope for luring him away from the Nou Camp as Don Balon report Barcelona could be set to make additions of their own to rival for him for his position.

The 30-year-old has been one of the club’s most important players in recent times but the Catalan giants may also be thinking long-term and try to bring in younger players for that part of the pitch.