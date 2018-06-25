Jose Mourinho in talks to sign £152m duo as key Manchester United star nears imminent exit

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly prioritising a transfer move for £100million Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as Marouane Fellaini edges nearer an exit from the club.

The Red Devils have already spent £52m on signing Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk and their spending on new midfielders could yet reach £152m or more.

MORE: Man United identify Serie A ace as alternative to £88M World Cup star

Fellaini is in the final days of his contract with United, and while there is still a slim chance he could sign a new deal, he has so far rejected the terms on offer from the club, according to the Independent.

This means Mourinho is working on new midfield signings and the report adds that Lazio are commanding big money for United’s priority target Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbia international is one of the finest young players in the world and it’s suggested he could command a ‘nine-figure’ transfer fee.

This is in line with previous transfer gossip suggesting Milinkovic-Savic would likely cost £100m, with the likes of Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona also linked with the player.

Some talks have already been held over the transfer, but United have also been linked with big-name alternatives to the 23-year-old.

Among those are Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos and PSG’s Marco Verratti.

Fellaini is considered an important player to United boss Mourinho but it looks increasingly likely he’ll leave in the coming days for AC Milan or a club in Turkey.