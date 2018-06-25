Photo: Former Barcelona star gives Real Madrid badge the MIDDLE FINGER, gets TROLLED in return

Based on the image below, it’s fair to say that Real Madrid fans aren’t going to be too impressed with an old Barcelona forward after he insulted the club badge.

Maxi Lopez seemingly isn’t a big fan of the reigning European champions, as the image below would suggest, as he was captured giving the club crest the middle finger.

The 34-year-old spent two years at Barcelona between 2005 and 2007, scoring just two goals in 19 appearances, before enjoying a long career predominantly in Italy since.

Evidently, the Catalan giants made a huge impression on him as he still dislikes their foes to this day, but unfortunately for the Udinese forward, he only served to give others ammunition to troll him.

Lopez’s ex-wife, Wanda, is now with Inter striker Mauro Icardi, and after initially generating a lot of sympathy after the controversy, it seems as though his act of petulance has now resulted in many opting to mock him over what happened with his former partner.

We don’t think he’s thought this through properly, and while it probably is a little harsh, he has brought it on himself in truth…

Former Barcelona and Udinese player Maxi Lopez giving the middle finger to Real Madrid’s crest during his visit to Spain. pic.twitter.com/OgGAHp4iGm — • (@MESSI0o) June 24, 2018

Icardi also gets his wife — The Boy (@TheNotoriousKml) June 25, 2018

Is he not the one that Icardi took his wife? ?? — Jay Baba (@Jideadeyemoh) June 25, 2018

he gets it like his ex wife gets it from icardi — Umtities (@Igorecc) June 25, 2018

Icardi giving the middle finger to his wife — Top Shagger Man (@VDzeladini) June 25, 2018

If he comes to Madrid, there’s a great percentage that his girl will be stolen by Llorente. — Haposan Thioeldo (@HHTS10) June 23, 2018