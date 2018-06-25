Mauro Icardi and his better half Wanda Nara have the summer off after his Argentina snub, and they look as though they’re certainly enjoying it.

The Inter forward will feel aggrieved that he wasn’t able to make Jorge Sampaoli’s final cut, as after another prolific season for the Italian giants, he arguably deserved to be there regardless of off-the-pitch controversies.

Nevertheless, the Albiceleste’s loss is Wanda Nara’s gain, as she has been taking regular photos of their travels over the summer with the family and she hasn’t been shy in lighting the internet up with some of the snaps that she has posted.

The Argentine beauty was at it again on Monday, as after returning to Milan, she posted the mirror selfie below which unsurprisingly set the comments section on fire.

It doesn’t look like a bad alternative plan after missing out on Russia, but with Argentina struggling to even get out of the group this summer, perhaps they would have wise to call up Icardi and not rely on the same faces in Sergio Aguero and Gonzalo Higuain again after previous failures.

Perhaps this World Cup could force the South American giants into making difficult changes moving forward, but for now, their focus will solely be on their showdown with Nigeria as they could still make it through with a positive result without Icardi.

