Shock Argentina team news: Man City ace set for axe in crunch Nigeria clash

After their nightmare against Croatia, Argentina will need to beat Nigeria to have any chance of going through to the knockout stage of the 2018 World Cup.

Jorge Sampaoli’s side were held to a frustrating draw in their opening game against Iceland, and their misery was compounded as Croatia put them on the brink of elimination in a 3-0 win.

Naturally, that will have led to huge criticism and scrutiny from the media and supporters, while The Mirror suggest that problems within the camp could led to Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero getting axed in the final group outing.

It’s added that Willy Cabellero, who made that awful error against Croatia for the first goal, along with Enzo Perez and Marcos Acuna could also be dropped against the Super Eagles.

Having scored against Iceland, following on from an impressive season in Manchester in which he scored 30 goals in 39 games, it seems as though the last thing that Argentina should do is drop one of their most prolific goalscorers.

Gonzalo Higuain has also impressed for Juventus and so is undoubtedly a capable replacement, but it remains to be seen whether or not the reported fallout from the Croatia loss can be put behind them for Argentina to get the result they need to potentially progress despite their horrendous start to the tournament.

Beyond the off-the-pitch concerns as outlined by the Mirror, the fact that they looked so disjointed, lacklustre and vulnerable at the back should be bigger worries at this stage ahead of facing Nigeria who are on a high after their win over Iceland last time out.