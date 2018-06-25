Chelsea have just days to snap up Jose Callejon for £20M, with the player’s agent stating that he has yet to open talks with the Blues over the payer.

The Sun are stating that the west London side are expected to announce Maurizio Sarri as their new boss, with the Italian wanting to bring the forward with him to Stamford Bridge, and that his release clause is priced up at a lowly £20M.

Radio Kiss Kiss report that, as translated and re-reported by the Sun, that the player’s agent has stated that the Blues haven’t yet made contact with him, and that his release clause expires on June 30th, meaning that Chelsea have just days to get the player for a bargain price.

Having failed to make his mark during his time at Real Madrid, Callejon moved to Napoli, a team where he has since flourished on all fronts.

The Spanish international has managed to clock up a total of 74 goals and 65 assists in 257 appearances for the Italian giants, a phenomenal record when you consider that the player is predominantly played out wide.

The winger managed to bag 10 goals and 15 assists in Serie A last season as his Napoli side failed to beat Juventus to the Serie A title.

If the Blues want to please Sarri, they might want to get a move on before they’re made to fork out a fair sum to bring Callejon to Stamford Bridge.