Cristiano Ronaldo joined Lionel Messi as one of the only players to miss a penalty at the World Cup so far, after the Real Madrid ace squandered a spot-kick in Portugal’s vital clash with Iran in group B.

The Portuguese sensation, who has already scored four goals so far this tournament, fluffed his lines from the spot-kick and missed the chance to put his country two goals to the good.

There have been a huge amount of penalties so far this tournament, however following his miss from the spot, Ronaldo has joined Lionel Messi, as well as other stars such as Gylfi Sigurdsson, as one of the only players to miss from the spot this summer in Russia.

Here’s a clip of Ronaldo missing his big chance to put Portugal in the driving seat against Iran and in group B.

Anything Messi can do, Ronaldo can do too it seems!

Ronaldo just pulled a World Cup Messi pic.twitter.com/VW86wkviae — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 25, 2018