Egypt goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary became the oldest ever player to feature at the World Cup on Monday, and he celebrated his achievement in style.

As seen in the tweet below, the 45-year-old set a new record as he started for Egypt in their final game at the 2018 World Cup, writing his name into the history books.

However, he also proved that he can still deliver despite his age, as he produced a stunning stop to deny Saudi Arabia an equaliser from the penalty spot after Mohamed Salah had given them the lead.

Unfortunately for the Pharaohs though, their rivals were awarded another spot-kick minutes later, and Salman Al-Faraj made no mistake as he nestled his effort into the back of the net with one of the last kicks of the first half.

Nevertheless, it shouldn’t take away from El-Hadary’s memorable moment, as he’ll undoubtedly cherish his impact in what is now likely to be his final World Cup appearance.

Egypt were already eliminated from the tournament before the game kicked off after losing their opening two games, with Uruguay and Russia advancing from Group A.

Regardless though, both Hector Cuper’s side and Saudi Arabia will be desperate to sign out with a win before leaving Russia.