Video: Isco produces emphatic finish to cap off brilliant Spain team move against Morocco

Spain fell behind against Morocco in their Group B clash on Monday night, but Isco hit back almost immediately for Fernando Hierro’s men in real style.

Khalid Boutaib gave Morocco the lead, but it lasted just five minutes as Spain produced the perfect response with an excellent team move that ended with an emphatic Isco finish.

Both Spain and Portugal are in a strong position to advance from Group B, with Iran hoping to produce an upset against the latter to leapfrog them into the qualification spots for the last-16.

However, it was Spain who were given a real scare as they fell behind and were perhaps fortunate to see Gerard Pique escape a red card after a questionable early foul.

The Barcelona man stayed on the pitch, and just minutes later with some clever play from Andres Iniesta down the left flank, Spain carved open an opportunity and Isco made no mistake from close range to bring them level.