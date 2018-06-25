Video: Nordin Amrabat labels VAR ‘bulls***” in live TV rant after Morocco defeat to Spain

Morocco star Nordin Amrabat became a viral hit on Monday night after VAR-related controversy in Morocco’s draw with Spain in the World Cup.

Spain’s late equaliser in the 2-2 draw appeared to have been ruled out, but referee Ravshan Irmatov overturned his decision and awarded it after consultation with the officials in the VAR studio.

It turned out to be crucial for Spain as they gained a point and top spot in Group B to advance to the last 16 where they’ll face hosts Russia.

However, it’s the end of the tournament for Morocco, and Amrabat made his feelings clear on VAR after the full-time whistle, as seen in the video below, as he can clearly be seen saying: “VAR, it’s bulls***”, while making the TV screen gesture with his hands.

It would have been bitterly disappointing for the former Watford man and his teammates as they fell short of securing a win before exiting the World Cup, but ultimately the replays did suggest that the right decision was reached.

The same can’t be said in the Portugal game which also had various contentious decisions with VAR involved, and so there could be quite a few people in agreement with Amrabat on this one…