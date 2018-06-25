Video: Ricardo Quaresma scores sensational goal to help Portugal break down Iran

Portugal looked lacklustre in the first half of their clash with Iran on Monday night, but Ricardo Quaresma lit the game up for the European champions.

Despite plenty of pressure from the Portuguese, they couldn’t open up any clear-cut chances as Cristiano Ronaldo was rarely involved.

Credit must also go to Iran for keeping organised and solid at the back, while also looking a threat on the counter-attack against a slow Portugal backline.

However, their half-time team talk would have been completely undone as Quaresma stepped up and produced this moment of magic to break the deadlock with a superb finish with the outside of his foot.

The 34-year-old had frustrated earlier after being wasteful in dangerous situations, but he showed his class and what he’s capable of with a wonderful strike that keeps them in contention to finish top of Group B.

Much will also depend on the outcome of Spain’s clash with Morocco, but Portugal will be fully focused on what’s in their hands and Quaresma has sent them on their way with a contender for goal of the tournament.

