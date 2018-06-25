Spain were nearly on the end of a big World Cup shock this evening as they fell behind against Morocco in their crucial group B clash.
The Spaniard’s fell behind after a goal from Boutaib, however La Roja quickly equalised through a superb team goal that was capped off by Isco.
The favourites then fell behind in the 85th minute after a corner for Morocco was emphatically headed home by En-Nasyri, a goal that may very well have caused a huge shock.
Spain then equalised through an Iago Aspas goal, one that should see Spain top the group.
Here’ a clip of the fantastic header that so nearly saw Morocco snatch a win in what would’ve been one of the biggest shocks of the World Cup so far.
What. A. Header.
MOROCCO SCORE AGAIN THEY LEAD SPAIN 2-1 ! #ESPMAR #CM2018 #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/5UMxHwXulH
— World Cup Goals (@FIFAWCGoals) June 25, 2018
Goal Morocco pic.twitter.com/2L2FSOqbbZ
— Talha (@Talah_mirza) June 25, 2018
And that stunning header by Nesyri just nailed it for #Morocco What a goal……#spain is Shocked. It's 1-2 #spainvsmorocco pic.twitter.com/49mv1lubak
— Rolee Kachru (@Rolee_Kachru) June 25, 2018
