Spain were nearly on the end of a big World Cup shock this evening as they fell behind against Morocco in their crucial group B clash.

The Spaniard’s fell behind after a goal from Boutaib, however La Roja quickly equalised through a superb team goal that was capped off by Isco.

The favourites then fell behind in the 85th minute after a corner for Morocco was emphatically headed home by En-Nasyri, a goal that may very well have caused a huge shock.

Spain then equalised through an Iago Aspas goal, one that should see Spain top the group.

Here’ a clip of the fantastic header that so nearly saw Morocco snatch a win in what would’ve been one of the biggest shocks of the World Cup so far.

What. A. Header.