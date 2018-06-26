After top target Antoine Griezmann snubbed the chance to join Barcelona this summer, as per BBC Sport, the Catalan giants are reportedly still considering alternative options.

Whether another attacking ace is even required is a different debate, as coach Ernesto Valverde already has Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho to call upon in the final third.

Nevertheless, if Barcelona do push forward with plans to bolster their attacking line-up, it’s been claimed by Mundo Deportivo that Celta Vigo ace Iago Aspas will not be on their radar.

The 30-year-old enjoyed another impressive campaign last year, scoring 23 goals and providing five assists in 37 appearances in all competitions.

Further, he’s now looking to make his mark at the World Cup after netting in Spain’s dramatic draw with Morocco to send them through to the last 16 as group winners.

However, despite impressing for club and country, Mundo Deportivo claim that Barcelona will not prioritise the €40m-rated forward as it’s suggested that they have understandable concerns over both his age and his inability to make a big impact at the highest level in previous spells with Liverpool and Sevilla.

In turn, it may well prove to be a sensible idea to reject the temptation to add one of La Liga’s top players over the last two seasons to the squad at the Nou Camp.

Meanwhile, it’s also suggested by Mundo Deportivo that Barcelona may not pursue interest in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after being quoted an €80m transfer fee by the Serie A outfit.

The 23-year-old has undoubtedly established himself as one of the most promising talents in Europe with his form for Lazio, bagging 14 goals and nine assists in 48 appearances last season.

Boasting great physicality, agility, defensive solidity and an eye for goal, the Serbian international ticks a lot of boxes. However, perhaps with the Barcelona style of play in mind, he may not be a great fit for the La Liga champions, especially at that price.

Interest is high as per Mundo Deportivo, who claim that Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester United are keen, and regardless of whether or not they opt to make a move, he is certainly worthy of the attention based on his form in Italy.