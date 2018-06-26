Chelsea make decision that could save Maurizio Sarri millions in the transfer market

Chelsea have reportedly decided they will refuse to sell Ruben Loftus-Cheek in this summer’s transfer window as they plan to use him in their first-team more.

According to the Metro, the Blues believe the England international could have a key role to play under incoming manager Maurizio Sarri and do not want to consider bids for him this summer.

The report adds that Chelsea believe Loftus-Cheek could save the club a fortune in the transfer market, in what seems a sensible strategy given their recent poorly-thought-out and expensive purchases in midfield.

Last summer, Danny Drinkwater and Tiemoue Bakayoko were brought in for big money as Loftus-Cheek left to join Crystal Palace on loan.

Ross Barkley later arrived from Everton in January but none of the three have made any real impact in their time at Stamford Bridge so far.

Loftus-Cheek surely can’t do any worse after impressing on loan at Palace and long looking like one of the brightest prospects coming through at the west London club.

The 22-year-old is currently on World Cup duty with England so surely deserves more of an opportunity at a big club.