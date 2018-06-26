Liverpool could reportedly be set to bid farewell to a first-team star this summer, as he has been linked with an exit from the Merseyside giants.

Danny Ings has endured a torrid time with injuries since joining the club from Burnley in 2015, while competition for places has been fierce at Anfield too.

The 25-year-old was limited to just 14 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring one goal and providing an assist as he attempted to prove his worth to Jurgen Klopp.

However, his restricted role may not be enough for him as Sky Sports report that Ings will leave Liverpool this summer as he looks to land a more prominent role elsewhere to offer him more minutes and an opportunity to showcase his qualities.

In turn, an exit from Liverpool seems to make sense, particularly with the attacking trident of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah featuring week in and week out last season and striking up a potent chemistry.

That will likely only lead to further frustration for Ings in his bid to play regularly, and so for both parties, it could be the best way to resolve the problem.

It remains to be seen how much interest is expressed in him this summer though, as with that injury record in mind, he could be considered too much of a gamble by many clubs as they’ll be concerned over his ability to play consistently at the highest level and deliver.

From Liverpool’s perspective, it could present Klopp with a squad headache, as he’ll need quality depth to compete on various fronts regardless of whether or not Ings was able to get minutes or not last season.