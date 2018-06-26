Manchester United ready to make shock transfer u-turn and offer new deal to unsettled star

Manchester United are reportedly ready to end their transfer pursuit of a new left-back and offer a new contract to Luke Shaw this summer.

In a surprise turn of events, the Manchester Evening News claims the Red Devils look prepared to give Shaw another chance to prove himself at Old Trafford, though his camp are unsure about accepting a new deal.

MORE: Manchester United express interest in signing Real Madrid star with £264million release clause

This is because the England international’s reps feel it previously looked like a new signing at left-back was very much on United’s agenda, with links to the likes of Alex Sandro and Danny Rose.

Shaw was not a regular for Jose Mourinho’s side last season and has often received some harsh words from the Red Devils manager when he’s put in a less than perfect performance.

It is certainly a surprise to see United opt to place their faith in the 22-year-old instead of trying to bring in a bigger name in that position, but it seems Mourinho is happy with him and Ashley Young as options.

The MEN state that Young continues to be seen as first choice in that position, but due to his participation in the World Cup, it could mean there is a chance for Shaw to impress in pre-season as his rival will be arriving back later.