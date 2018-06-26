Man Utd’s new-look XI loaded with £343m’s worth of talent: How Mourinho could line up next season with exciting forward transfer + Pogba replacement

Manchester United continue to be linked with many of the biggest names in world football in this summer’s transfer window, so here’s a look at how they could line up next season if they land all their targets.

Having brought in so many marquee signings in recent years, the club are yet to truly get back to their best even if some progress has been made under Jose Mourinho.

United could certainly still do with a few more signings in key areas, as well as with getting rid of some under-performers before the transfer window is done.

According to latest speculation, here’s a look at three world class players who could still be on their way in in ambitious deals, joining the £52million already spent on Fred (fee per Manchester Evening News).

Jerome Boateng

Linked with Manchester United and available for just £50m, according to the Manchester Evening News, this would be a superb signing to solve the club’s central defensive problems.

A Champions League winner with Bayern Munich and a World Cup winner with Germany, Jerome Boateng would add both quality and experience to Mourinho’s squad and prove a major upgrade on Chris Smalling and Phil Jones at the back.

£50m would surely prove a bargain for the 29-year-old, even if he has already played in the Premier League and largely flopped in a short spell with Manchester City.

Marco Verratti

In a potential swap deal that would see Paul Pogba join Paris Saint-Germain, United could land Marco Verratti in a smart midfield swoop, according to the Sun.

The Italy international is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world in his position, and seems an ideal upgrade on Pogba at Old Trafford due to being more defensively disciplined and thereby more suited to the way Mourinho likes his sides to play.

A deal involving Pogba would likely bring Verratti’s fee down considerably, though another recent report from the Sun linking him with United stated he was valued at around £75m.