‘Please let it be Arsenal’ – Manchester United fans desperate for Gunners to seal shock transfer

Manchester United fans really want Marouane Fellaini to join Arsenal on a free transfer when he makes his announcement on his future.

Sky Sports tweeted earlier today that the Belgium international had made a decision to announce his future on July 1st, which is this Sunday.

United fans now seem to be responding that they’re desperate to see Fellaini move to Arsenal, which is seemingly in stark contrast to most Gooners themselves.

BREAKING: @Fellaini says he will announce a decision on his future on July 1. #SSN pic.twitter.com/Qj7BCBVPtP — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 26, 2018

This would certainly be something of a strange and surprising move by Arsenal, with Fellaini not looking at all ideal to the style of play the club’s fans have become used to.

Of course, that could change under new manager Unai Emery, but Gooners still don’t want to see the 30-year-old making his way to the Emirates Stadium.

United fans are seemingly aware of this fact and would love to be able to mock their rivals if they do end up signing him once his contract expires…

Fellaini better announce he's signing for arsenal on July 1st. — Chukwukadibia. (@Badmanncooks) June 26, 2018

Please sign for Arsenal @Fellaini i beg you ???? — Manchester United (@MufcunitedA) June 26, 2018

Would make my year if Fellaini finally is no longer a United player and the next day signs for Arsenal ??? — Manchester United (@MufcunitedA) June 26, 2018

So far this transfer window has been great for Arsenal, Leno & Lichtsteiner in early and Sokratis & Torreira as good as done, no doubt there’s more in the pipeline, so please Emery, don’t go and absolutely fucking ruin it with Fellaini. I don’t think I could take it. — Ryan (@RyanMKiii) June 26, 2018

Also @Arsenal please sign Kovacic or Modric. Never sign Fellaini — KrisBistre (@djkrisbistre) June 26, 2018

please don’t be Arsenal please don’t be Arsenal please don’t be Arsenal please don’t be Arsenal please don’t be Arsenal please don’t be Arsenal please don’t be Arsenal please don’t be Arsenal please don’t be Arsenal https://t.co/N5IQmnBAig — 1Ö (@TheRiz14) June 26, 2018