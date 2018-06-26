Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini will reportedly announce a final decision over his future on July 1st – this Sunday.

The Belgium international is due to be out of contract on that date after a lengthy saga surrounding his situation at Old Trafford and the possibility of moving to another club.

Sky Sports have just tweeted that Fellaini is set to finally announce his plans this weekend, with most fans hoping he’ll be on his way out of the club if recent Twitter reaction is anything to go by.

The Independent have reported that Fellaini has so far rejected terms with the Red Devils, though it is not entirely clear if he could still be persuaded to change his mind in the coming days.

BREAKING: @Fellaini says he will announce a decision on his future on July 1. #SSN pic.twitter.com/Qj7BCBVPtP — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 26, 2018

That report also makes reference to possible interest from AC Milan and clubs in Turkey as Fellaini is sure to have plenty of suitors due to being available on a free.

The 30-year-old has had a mixed time with United since joining from Everton in the summer of 2013, becoming David Moyes’ first signing of his ill-fated spell in charge.

The Belgian recovered since then, however, showing some real potential under both Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, though he had some injury problems last season.

Many United fans will surely feel they can do better and that their club shouldn’t go all out to keep Fellaini, but they’ll at least find out soon enough.

The club have already signed Fred in midfield and the Independent mention interest in Lazio starlet Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for that position.