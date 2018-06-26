Manchester United OFFERED chance to beat Chelsea & Real Madrid to £75million transfer

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti in a swap deal with Paul Pogba.

The Italy international has been linked with United in the past and is valued at around £75million, with the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid also known to be admirers of his.

United, however, are in desperate need of a new signing in central midfield this summer after Michael Carrick’s retirement and with Marouane Fellaini close to an exit on a free transfer.

Verratti seems ideal to play that Carrick role in front of the defence, and would make a fine addition alongside Fred, who was recently signed from Shakhtar Donetsk for £52m.

However, bringing Verratti in would likely mean Paul Pogba moving to PSG in exchange, according to a report in the Sun.

Paul Pogba PSG transfer – an ideal solution?

The France international hasn’t had the best of times at Old Trafford, so using him as bait in a deal like this could be the best thing for everyone involved.

United won’t want to lose Pogba unless they can get a big name in, and a direct swap involving Verratti would likely mean an upgrade as the 25-year-old seems a more natural fit for the way Jose Mourinho’s side plays.

Many fans will be disappointed to see Pogba leave so soon, but it’s fair to say he hasn’t ever really looked close to showing the kind of form that made him so sought after while he was at Juventus.

MORE: Premier League done deals: Every confirmed transfer so far