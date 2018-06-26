Manchester Utd are interested in bringing AC Milan star defender Leonardo Bonucci to boost their defensive backline, according to the reports.

Bonucci joined the Serie A giants from Juventus in a €40m (£37m) deal last summer, as per BBC Sport, but things didn’t go plan for the club last season as they finished sixth and missed out on the Champions League.

The Manchester outfit may take advantage of AC Milan’s financial fair play troubles with UEFA confirming in May that they had breached FFP regulations, as per their official statement.

As per the Metro, Milan spent around £220m last summer, however, due to their league position and failing to qualify for the Champions League – they will be not be able to comply with the FFP regulations.

Calciomercato report that Milan could be set to face a sanction of their lavish spending last summer and the Red Devils are eyeing the Italian defender.

The Metro state that United manager Jose Mourinho has earmarked the star as a potential partner for Eric Bailly.

Despite registering the second best defensive record in the Premier League last season, the Red Devils finished 19 points behind of rivals Manchester City, so buying a defender of Bonucci’s calibre will certainly be a statement of intent.