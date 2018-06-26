Argentina secured a thrilling 2-1 win over Nigeria in their World Cup clash on Tuesday night with Diego Maradona seen highly animated throughout in the stands.

The Argentine icon was willing his compatriots on as they fought to avoid an early elimination from the tournament, and successfully did so thanks to a late goal from Marcos Rojo.

However, as well as being seen wildly celebrating, falling asleep and then showing his middle fingers to supporters below him, the night was all too much for him it seems as the video below would suggest.

Maradona, 57, was seen being given treatment by paramedics in one of the private boxes after being helped from his seat, while BBC’s Richard Conway reported that he was taken to hospital after.

According to The Guardian, via reports in Argentina, Maradona was able to leave the stadium on his own, and so it’s unclear at this stage as to whether he needs further treatment.

Nevertheless, what is clear is that he didn’t cover himself in glory with his over-the-top antics in the stands, and he’ll surely be wise to rein it in after needing medical help after the game.

With Argentina facing France in the last-16 on Saturday, it remains to be seen if Maradona will take his place in the stadium to watch on as he has done throughout the tournament thus far.

??Diego Armando Maradona had to be transferred to the hospital of San Petesburg for his critical state after Argentina’s match.pic.twitter.com/GReE0qJJ4A — Barca Media(Backup) (@BarcaMediaAcc) June 26, 2018

The Russian emergency services are treating Maradona as he’s overdosed. Hopefully he gets well soon. pic.twitter.com/tAi0Eg0952 — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) June 26, 2018