Video: Furious Argentina fan turns on Panama supporter in fan park over Nigeria penalty

Argentina successfully booked their place in the last-16 of the World Cup with their win over Nigeria on Tuesday night, but this fan was left fuming at the fan park in Moscow.

Goals from Lionel Messi and Marcos Rojo eventually saw off the Super Eagles, with the Albiceleste advancing to face France on Saturday for a place in the quarter-finals.

SEE MORE: Video: Marcos Rojo produces sensational finish as Argentina score late against Nigeria

It wasn’t straight-forward for Jorge Sampaoli’s side though, as they suffered a real scare when Nigeria scored from the penalty spot in the second half as that piled the pressure back on them to find a response.

It came courtesy of Rojo in the closing stages, and while the night ended on a high for Argentines, this one particular fan took exception to a Panama supporter calling for a Nigeria penalty in the second half over a contentious handball decision.

Fortunately, CaughtOffside’s very own Robert Summerscales was on hand to help diffuse the situation and prevent it from escalating any further, but this is undoubtedly an example of passion and desperation going too far.

He hasn’t covered himself in glory here, but after Rojo’s winning goal to keep Argentina in the 2018 World Cup, we’d imagine that his mood has significantly improved since…