Video: Marcos Rojo produces sensational finish as Argentina score late against Nigeria

Argentina were involved in a thrilling encounter with Nigeria on Tuesday night, with Man Utd defender Marcos Rojo scoring a dramatic late goal to send them through to the last-16 at the 2018 World Cup.

Lionel Messi had given the Albiceleste the lead early in the first half, and it appeared to be the perfect inspiration for them to then go on and get the result needed.

After picking up just one point from their opening two games against Iceland and Croatia, Jorge Sampaoli’s side needed to beat the Super Eagles to advance, and a Victor Moses penalty in the second half appeared set to leave them heading home.

However, Rojo had other ideas as he found himself in the box late on and produced a brilliant finish, particularly considering he was ultimately at the wrong end of the pitch with his talent for scoring goals not particularly well known before Tuesday night.

Having rescued Argentina from the brink of elimination though, Sampaoli will now have to get his adjustments right as his side haven’t impressed throughout the tournament to this point and must improve significantly when coming up against top class opposition.

For now though, Argentina will celebrate scraping through and rightly so, with Rojo writing his name into Argentine folklore with his late heroics.