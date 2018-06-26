World Cup 2018: South Korea vs Germany Live Stream and TV Channel Info, Match Preview, Squads and Kick-Off Time

Germany face South Korea tomorrow as they bid to qualify for the last 16 after being on the brink in their last game.

The World Cup holders were on course to be knocked out until goals from Marco Reus and a stunning last minute free-kick from Toni Kroos against Sweden ensured they kept their dreams of retaining the trophy alive.

Germany can qualify if they achieve a better result than Sweden’s against Mexico, and South Korea can only go through if they win and Sweden lose – and better both Germany and Sweden’s goal difference, so Tottenham star Son Heung-min will be looking to inspire his side.

Joachim Low dropped Mesut Ozil for the first time in 26 games and Jerome Boateng is unavailable after getting sent off against Sweden.

However, Germany could be boosted by the return of Mats Hummels as he returned to training after missing their second match with a neck injury, as per The Telegraph.

When is South Korea vs Germany and what time is kick-off?

South Korea will face Germany on Wednesday, June 27.

The match will kick-off at 3pm UK time.

It will be held at the Kazan Arena.

South Korea vs Germany Live Stream and TV Channel

The game will be shown live on BBC One.

You can stream the game live on BBC iPlayer.

South Korea vs Germany odds

South Korea – 17/1

Draw – 13/2

Germany – 1/5

South Korea World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-gyu (Vissel Kobe), Kim Jin-hyeon (Cerezo Osaka), Cho Hyun-woo (Daegu FC).

Defenders: Kim Young-gwon (Guangzhou Evergrande), Jang Hyun-soo (FC Tokyo), Jung Seung-hyun (Sagan Tosu), Yun Yong-sun (Seongnam FC), Oh Ban-suk (Jeju United), Kim Min-woo (Sangju Sangmu), Park Joo-ho (Ulsan Hyundai), Hong Chul (Sangju Sangmu), Go Yo-han (FC Seoul), Lee Yong (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors).

Midfielders: Ki Sung-yueng (Swansea City), Jung Woo-young (Vissel Kobe), Ju Se-jong (Asan Mugunghwa FC), Koo Ja-cheol (FC Augsburg), Lee Jae-sung (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Lee Seung-woo (Hellas Verona), Moon Seon-min (Incheon United).

Forwards: Kim Shin-wook (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur), Hwang Hee-chan (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Germany World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Paris St-Germain)

Defenders: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Draxler (Paris St-Germain), Leon Goretska (Schalke), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Sami Khedira (Juventus), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich)

Strikers: Mario Gomez (Stuttgart), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)