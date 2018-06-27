Arsenal could look to raid Unai Emery’s old league as they’re linked with an interest in sealing the transfer of Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo.

The highly-rated 22-year-old can operate as a left-sided full-back or on the left side of midfield, and AS claim the Gunners are interested in the youngster with a €25million release clause.

MORE: Arsenal ready to triple £56m star’s salary as Unai Emery desperate to land Chelsea & Liverpool transfer target

Arsenal already have Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac as options at left wing-back, but there does seem room for a talent like Junior in this squad.

Kolasinac only joined Arsenal last season but wasn’t always a regular, so it may be that new manager Emery looks to replace the Bosnian in that position.

Monreal, meanwhile, has increasingly played in central defence when the club have lined up with three at the back, and of course Junior could also have a role to play further forward if that’s how Emery sees him in the long run.

AS reports that Betis fear losing the Dominican amid interest from Arsenal, so they clearly rate this young player very highly.