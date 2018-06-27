“Please lose” – England fans are begging Three Lions squad to throw match vs Belgium for this reason

Following Brazil’s 2-0 win over Serbia, England fans are desperate to lose to Belgium tomorrow.

England fans are begging Gareth Southgate and his players to lose their clash with Belgium to ensure an easier route to the final.

Brazil beat European side Serbia 2-0 this evening thanks to goals from Barcelona midfielder Paulinho and PSG defender Thiago Silva.

The Brazilian victory subsequently means that England will likely face a far more challenging route to the final if they top their group.

Brazil topped Group E this evening and will therefore face Mexico in the first knockout round and could then progress through to face the winner of Group G (which will be either England or Belgium).

Further, following Argentina finishing second in their group it has resulted in a incredibly top-heavy half of the tournament tree. One half certainly looks far easier than the other and if England beat Belgium on Thursday evening to top Group G, they will find themselves on the much tougher half of the knockout stages.

England’s potential World Cup route if they top the group can be seen below.

Graphic courtesy of Soccer AM
England fans are desperate to lose vs Belgium. Graphic courtesy of Soccer AM.

A debate has erupted this evening with some England fans calling on Southgate to throw the fixture vs Belgium in order to secure an easier route to the final.

However, Belgium are in exactly the same position. Should both sides decide they would rather suffer defeat in order to secure a better knockout opportunity it could produce an ‘interesting’ 90 minutes.

What would you do if you were Gareth Southgate?

