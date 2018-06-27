Champions League giants look to seal extraordinary free transfer for €90m Manchester United superstar

A notable Champions League club are plotting a free move for a Manchester United star.

Juventus will look to secure a free deal for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial in a similar fashion to the deal they completed for Liverpool star Emre Can.

Reports from Italy today have suggested that the Serie A champions Juventus will go after Man United star Martial in an extraordinary pursuit next year.

Sportwitness have cited a report from this week’s Wednesday edition of Tuttosport which suggests that Juve would rather wait a year until Martial runs his Man United contract down at Old Trafford in order to seal him on a free deal rather than pay for him this summer.

The report notes that Juve have already completed a similar free deal for Liverpool and German midfielder Emre Can, which will make them confident they can produce a similar deal for French forward Martial

CalcioMercato have since commented on the report stating that Juve’s controversial transfer pursuit stems from their inability to match United’s current €80-€90m valuation of the Frenchman.

Martial was largely pushed out of the picture at Old Trafford following Alexis Sanchez’s arrival from Arsenal in January and was subsequently left out of France’s World Cup squad travelling to Russia this summer.