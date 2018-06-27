Liverpool given glimmer of hope of sealing perfect £70million transfer

Liverpool look to have been given some hope of sealing the transfer of Roma goalkeeper Alisson this summer as long as they come up with the right offer.

Speaking at the unveiling of new Roma signing Javier Pastore, the club’s director of football Monchi admitted no player is ‘unsellable’ in response to questions over his side’s ‘keeper.

Alisson has established himself as one of the finest players in the world in his position in recent times and would be the perfect upgrade on Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius at Anfield.

It was recently suggested by the Daily Mail that the Brazil international was looking likely to join Real Madrid for around £70million, but Globo Esporte have also claimed Liverpool have offered him a contract.

The 25-year-old certainly seems set for a big move at some point as he’s surely too good to stay at Roma forever, and Monchi has given clubs some glimmer of hope of completing a deal, though he did not give any indication as to what kind of fee would be enough.

‘There’s no such thing anywhere in the world as an unsellable player,’ Monchi told the press conference, as quoted by the Daily Express.

‘The perfect answer would be to say that he’s unsellable, but I can’t say that because such a player doesn’t exist.’