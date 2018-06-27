Liverpool transfer blow as Champions League giants line up smart swap deal

Liverpool could be dealt a major blow to their hopes of sealing the transfer of Roma goalkeeper Alisson as Real Madrid line up a smart swap deal to push the move through.

According to Diario Gol, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is prepared to offer goalkeeper Keylor Navas to Roma to help persuade them to let Alisson go.

Liverpool also desperately need a new ‘keeper this summer after Loris Karius’ howlers in the Champions League final against Madrid, and have also been linked with Alisson.

Globo Esporte have recently reported of the Reds offering the Brazil international a contract, but it may be that Real now have the upper hand.

Roma goalkeeper Alisson is currently at the World Cup with Brazil amid Liverpool and Real Madrid transfer links

Navas could be open to leaving the Bernabeu if he is guaranteed regular games, though Diario Gol suggest his priority is to remain in the Spanish capital.

It’ll be interesting to see how this pans out, but Liverpool look like facing an uphill battle to land this superb ‘keeper who’d be just the kind of upgrade they need in an important area that has long been a weak point in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

