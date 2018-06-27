Liverpool could be dealt a major blow to their hopes of sealing the transfer of Roma goalkeeper Alisson as Real Madrid line up a smart swap deal to push the move through.

According to Diario Gol, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is prepared to offer goalkeeper Keylor Navas to Roma to help persuade them to let Alisson go.

MORE: Video: Naby Keita best goals and highlights will convince Liverpool he’s the next Steven Gerrard

Liverpool also desperately need a new ‘keeper this summer after Loris Karius’ howlers in the Champions League final against Madrid, and have also been linked with Alisson.

Globo Esporte have recently reported of the Reds offering the Brazil international a contract, but it may be that Real now have the upper hand.

Navas could be open to leaving the Bernabeu if he is guaranteed regular games, though Diario Gol suggest his priority is to remain in the Spanish capital.

It’ll be interesting to see how this pans out, but Liverpool look like facing an uphill battle to land this superb ‘keeper who’d be just the kind of upgrade they need in an important area that has long been a weak point in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.