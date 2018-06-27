Manchester City tempted to trigger buy-back clause to seal transfer of World Cup star

Manchester City are reportedly considering sealing the transfer of Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy this summer after his impressive form.

The 27-year-old has caught the eye at the World Cup with Australia, following a successful season in the Premier League with Huddersfield as well.

City actually signed Mooy from Melbourne City back in 2016, though he never kicked a ball for the club as he was instantly sent out on loan.

Still, he has shone at Huddersfield and it is his form at the World Cup that has City tempted to trigger a £20million buy-back clause in his deal, according to ESPN.

The Premier League champions don’t look in urgent need of a new midfielder, but have just lost Yaya Toure at the end of his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Mooy doesn’t necessarily seem like a player who’d be first choice for Pep Guardiola’s side, but it does still seem like a move that makes sense for the club if they are to replace Toure with another squad player to provide backup to the likes of Fernandinho and David Silva in that central area.