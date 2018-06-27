Manchester United urged to sack Jose Mourinho following shock development

Manchester United fans are absolutely livid with latest transfer news suggesting Marouane Fellaini will in fact perform a u-turn and stay at the club this summer.

The Belgium international is said to have told his team-mates he’s set to agree a new deal, according to a latest report from the Guardian that looks to have persuaded United fans Jose Mourinho has to be sacked.

We’ll find out soon enough if it’s true Fellaini will actually stay, but it’s fair to say the 30-year-old is not the most popular player at the club right now.

Many have long felt United should be aiming to have higher calibre figures on their books, with Fellaini little more than a squad player for most of his time in Manchester.

Marouane Fellaini looks set to stay at Manchester United and fans are furious with Jose Mourinho

Mourinho endured a frustrating second season in charge of United as his side failed to win any silverware, and big improvements are surely needed to close the gap on Manchester City next term.

Quite how keeping someone like Fellaini fits into that is unclear, with United fans fuming as it looked like he’d been so close to leaving on a free transfer…

