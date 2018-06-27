Manchester United completing £80million midfielder transfer looks increasingly unlikely because of Marouane Fellaini

Manchester United reportedly look set to abandon their pursuit of another midfielder signing in this transfer window as they’re expected to keep hold of Marouane Fellaini.

The Guardian report that Fellaini is set to make a u-turn on his Old Trafford future and sign a new contract with the club despite coming so close to the end of his current deal.

MORE: Manchester United lead Arsenal & Liverpool in transfer chase for £62million Premier League star

United had been linked with some new faces in midfield as Fellaini’s future had been in doubt, with the Daily Mirror only recently stating that £80million Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic remained a player on their agenda.

Many fans would have viewed the Serbian as a major upgrade on the Belgian, but James Robson of the Manchester Evening News now claims developments with the Fellaini deal means another new signing in midfield now looks unlikely.

Fellaini deal is likely to end United's search for a second midfielder this summer.

Mourinho went into the window with a number of areas in need of address. Makes it easier to stretch his budget — James Robson (@JamesRobsonMEN) June 27, 2018

Fred has already joined from Shakhtar Donetsk, meaning Jose Mourinho has at least replaced the retiring Michael Carrick in that position.

Fans have vented their anger at Mourinho over this bizarre state of affairs, with Fellaini surely not worth keeping at the expense of truly strengthening the side with a younger and more dynamic player like Milinkovic-Savic, who will surely now just end up at another major club.