Manchester United fans will be furious as another detail of Marouane Fellaini’s new contract emerges

Manchester United fans will be furious to learn that Marouane Fellaini reportedly rejected a transfer to Arsenal to stay and sign a new contract at Old Trafford.

Fellaini’s current contract had been due to expire in a few days but he’s now agreed a new two-year deal and snubbed an offer from the Gunners in the process, according to Yahoo Sport.

The Belgium international is not the most popular player at Old Trafford, but it seems he had attracted some interest this summer as he’d neared becoming a free agent.

However, United fans will be disappointed to learn that he’s staying and that he even turned down the chance to move to Arsenal – something they were crying out for on Twitter yesterday.

Reacting to today’s news, many fans on social media are calling for manager Jose Mourinho to be sacked over this decision that looks set to become official soon.

Fellaini will reportedly make an announcement on his future on July 1st, according to a tweet from Sky Sports yesterday.