Jose Mourinho orders Manchester United to launch €50m transfer bid for Champions League winner

Jose Mourinho has reportedly instructed Manchester United to bid €50million to seal the transfer of Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

According to Don Balon, this is the Croatia international’s release clause at the Bernabeu, which looks a potential bargain if United can pull it off.

Although Kovacic has not always been a regular in Real Madrid’s starting line up in recent years, he has long been rated as a top talent with plenty of potential after he was signed from Inter Milan at a young age.

Still only 24, Kovacic could yet become a top player for a big club if given the chance to play more often, which seems likely if he were to link up with Mourinho’s side.

The Red Devils are in need of new signings in midfield, with Kovacic a similar style of player to the recently-retired Michael Carrick.

United have already signed Fred for that role this summer, but could do with more depth in that area as doubts remain over players like Ander Herrera and Daley Blind, who played less often last season.

Kovacic could be an upgrade and Don Balon’s report suggests Mourinho rates him highly enough to meet his buy-out clause.

It is worth noting that he has played his part in three Champions League wins at the Bernabeu, so that experience could prove valuable in a squad of young players who haven’t won a great deal at Old Trafford.