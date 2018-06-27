Manchester United star in stunning u-turn over transfer after revelation to team-mates

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is reportedly set to stay at the club instead of leaving on a free transfer in a surprise u-turn.

This claim comes from the Guardian, who report the Belgium international has told his team-mates that he’ll agree a new deal despite having looked likely to leave Old Trafford.

Fellaini’s current contract expires in a few days, but additional information from Belgian source HLN, as highlighted in the tweet below, says he’ll now sign a contract until 2020.

Fellaini to stay at Manchester United until 2020 I don’t believe it#MUFC pic.twitter.com/nqj29HZBkO — Peter Harding (@PHardingSport) June 27, 2018

It is likely that many United fans will not respond too well to this news, with the 30-year-old far from the most popular player at the club.

Despite some strong performances last season and providing battling qualities and experience as a squad player, it is felt by many supporters that a club of United’s size should not be so dependant on someone of his calibre.

Fellaini is perhaps still unfairly associated with the David Moyes era at United, having been the Scot’s first signing when he took him with him from Everton in the summer of 2013.

Sky Sports reported yesterday that Fellaini would announce a decision on his future on Sunday.