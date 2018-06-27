Gareth Southgate has seen his popularity as England manager soar in recent months and a group of fans have now created a new song to show their appreciation for the affable boss.
The Southgate song is a re-worked version of ‘Whole Again’, which was a smash hit for Atomic Kitten in 2000.
A video of the new song is going viral on Twitter.
However, the lyrics are slightly different, as you might imagine.
The new Southgate song goes like this:
Looking back on when we first met… I cannot escape it, I cannot forget.
Southgate, you’re the one. You still turn me. You can bring it home again.
“Southgate you’re the one, You still turn me on, you can bring it home again.” ????????????????????? #EnglandAway #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/rJCK13SPpw
— England Football Fans (@EnglidsAway) June 26, 2018
COMMENTS